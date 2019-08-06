Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $4,270,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.62.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Caesars Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

