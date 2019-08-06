Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tribune (NYSE:TRCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tribune were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribune in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Tribune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tribune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tribune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Tribune by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tribune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE TRCO opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.36. Tribune has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $46.58.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.12 million. Tribune had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tribune will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Tribune

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

