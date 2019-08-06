Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avanos Medical news, CEO Joseph Fralin Woody bought 3,500 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $139,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on Avanos Medical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

AVNS stock opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15. Avanos Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $72.96.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 2.58%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

