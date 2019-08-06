Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,457 Shares of Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northstar Realty Europe were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northstar Realty Europe in the first quarter worth $278,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Northstar Realty Europe in the first quarter worth $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northstar Realty Europe by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 21,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northstar Realty Europe in the fourth quarter worth $8,774,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Northstar Realty Europe by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 174,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 69,689 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NRE opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. Northstar Realty Europe Corp has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Northstar Realty Europe had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 202.58%. The firm had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northstar Realty Europe Corp will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

A number of research firms have commented on NRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northstar Realty Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Northstar Realty Europe and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Northstar Realty Europe from a “mkt outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Northstar Realty Europe

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

