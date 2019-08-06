Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 536 Shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 372.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CORR stock opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. The stock has a market cap of $537.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.38). Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a net margin of 47.22% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

