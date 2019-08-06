Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.2% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,112,809. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $78.49 and a 52-week high of $121.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,335 shares of company stock valued at $23,314,975. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

