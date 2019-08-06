Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLSN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,312. Nielsen has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Nielsen by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Nielsen by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 27,806 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Nielsen by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 304,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 143,974 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 298,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 120,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Nielsen by 1,308.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 108,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 100,755 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

