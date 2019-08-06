Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives $18.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

In other news, Director Sheldon Razin sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $76,583.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Bristol sold 13,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $267,055.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,004 shares of company stock worth $364,819 in the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 493.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86. Nextgen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $23.17.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $131.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.33 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

