NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 211 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $187.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.87. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $169.96 and a 52 week high of $204.83.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

