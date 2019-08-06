NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases New Shares in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 26.8% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Zynga by 719.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,868,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,946 shares during the period. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. raised its position in Zynga by 190.0% during the first quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Zynga from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Zynga from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Zynga to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Zynga stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 294.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25. Zynga Inc has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.18 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 16.50%. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 36,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $224,099.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,962.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 670,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,020.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,298 shares of company stock valued at $991,435 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

