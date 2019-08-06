NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $179,000 Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 137.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in MasTec were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $2,249,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in MasTec by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 75,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in MasTec by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 42,573 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in MasTec by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,005,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTZ opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on MasTec from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on MasTec from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on MasTec from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on MasTec to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

