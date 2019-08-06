NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $171,000 Stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PVH were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PVH. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 21,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.70. PVH Corp has a 12-month low of $75.60 and a 12-month high of $157.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.40.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. PVH had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.56%.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,408.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.32.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

