NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $169,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 28,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

