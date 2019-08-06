NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys New Position in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 234.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGK opened at $126.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.64. VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G has a 52 week low of $1,825.50 and a 52 week high of $2,204.40.

