NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 3,792 iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 265.8% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter.

AOR stock opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

