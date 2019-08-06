NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 3,735 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 2,029.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $48.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.