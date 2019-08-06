Nexo Market Capitalization Hits $50.14 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last week, Nexo has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $50.14 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00000766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Bitbns, Mercatox and Allbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00236619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.46 or 0.01304696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00020621 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00098143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, DDEX, Bancor Network, Hotbit, HitBTC, Bitbns, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Allbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

