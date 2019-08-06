New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,313 Shares of Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,313 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Unit worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Unit by 45.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 75,318 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Unit by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unit by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Unit by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 31,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director King P. Kirchner acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 158,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,723.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,620. Insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

UNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James set a $22.00 price objective on Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE:UNT traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.96. 13,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.54. Unit Co. has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

