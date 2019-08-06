New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Universal Electronics worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the second quarter valued at $451,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the first quarter valued at $899,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the first quarter valued at $4,175,000.

In other news, Director J C. Sparkman sold 1,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,019.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 2,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $82,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,719 shares in the company, valued at $563,164.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,505 shares of company stock worth $192,288 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UEIC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,908. Universal Electronics Inc has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $47.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $564.10 million, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35.

UEIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Sidoti upgraded Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $53.00 price objective on Universal Electronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Electronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

