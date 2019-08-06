New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $773,000 Stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Easterly Government Properties worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEA. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 183.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 67.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

DEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE DEA traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $164,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,616.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald E. Kendall sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $83,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,511.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,190 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.