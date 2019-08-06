New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,373 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.29% of Meridian Bioscience worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 441.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 298.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $246,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIVO. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Meridian Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David Phillips acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $366,170 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

VIVO traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $11.13. 1,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.32. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.81 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Meridian Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.