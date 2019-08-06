New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,252 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of CorVel worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.5% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 129,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 5,566 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $458,694.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Diane Blaha sold 16,895 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $1,379,814.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,986.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 104,093 shares of company stock valued at $7,884,673 over the last three months. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

CorVel stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.56. 90,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,502. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.72. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $150.14 million during the quarter.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

