New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 205 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.0% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $287.21. 382,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,195. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $303.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

