New Potomac Partners LLC Has $739,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

New Potomac Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.32. 475,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,664. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41.

