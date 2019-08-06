New Potomac Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

New Potomac Partners LLC cut its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 74,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 31.8% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 89,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, insider Karen L. Larrimer sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $1,110,559.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $692,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,036.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,242 shares of company stock worth $19,853,468 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.99.

PNC stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $132.88. 642,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,284. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $147.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.