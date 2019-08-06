New Age Beverages (NBEV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $58.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. On average, analysts expect New Age Beverages to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

New Age Beverages stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $3.47. 2,351,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,075,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.18. New Age Beverages has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

NBEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities lowered New Age Beverages from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on New Age Beverages in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of New Age Beverages stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.