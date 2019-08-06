Nevada Energy Metals (CVE:BFF) Shares Down 4.5%

Nevada Energy Metals Inc (CVE:BFF)’s share price fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 2,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 10,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of $516,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56.

Nevada Energy Metals Company Profile (CVE:BFF)

Nevada Energy Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of brine based lithium exploration targets and mineral resource properties located in Nevada. It holds a 100% interest in the Big Smokey Valley Lithium project, Black Rock Desert Lithium project, Teels Marsh West Lithium project, and San Emidio Desert Lithium project located in Nevada.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Energy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Energy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.