Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,167,019 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,330,112,000 after purchasing an additional 605,419 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,948,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,764,438,000 after purchasing an additional 90,312 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Netflix by 11.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,257,549 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,161,512,000 after purchasing an additional 339,899 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,455,525 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $518,982,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 2.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,199,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $427,519,000 after purchasing an additional 33,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 51,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $19,352,245.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,352,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,862 shares of company stock worth $56,966,404. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.47.

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.23. 167,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,668,502. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.01. The company has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 114.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.23 and a 12 month high of $386.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.