NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of NeoGenomics worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 401,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NEO stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $23.87. 207,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,245. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 183.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.32 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond R. Hipp sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $3,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 256,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,282.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Leerink Swann set a $30.00 price target on NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $27.00 price objective on NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.