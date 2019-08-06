Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.97

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.97 and last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 396008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKTR shares. Cowen set a $82.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 14.83 and a current ratio of 14.94.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 55.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $118,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,070,354.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,553,240.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,283 shares of company stock worth $8,356,254 in the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.