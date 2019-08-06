Neenah (NYSE:NP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Neenah (NYSE:NP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Neenah had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NP traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.95. 143,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,503. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.32. Neenah has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Neenah’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

In other Neenah news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,219.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 20.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 5.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Neenah in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 15.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 72,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NP. ValuEngine upgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neenah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

