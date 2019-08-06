National Bank Financial Increases Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target to C$7.50

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

SOT.UN stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$5.88. 130,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,817. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.93. The company has a market cap of $409.12 million and a P/E ratio of 5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.78, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.08. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.65 and a 12 month high of C$8.08.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

