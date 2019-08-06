National American University Holdngs (NASDAQ:NAUH) Shares Down 29.6%

National American University Holdngs Inc (NASDAQ:NAUH) shares were down 29.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 22,520 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 56,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05.

About National American University Holdngs (NASDAQ:NAUH)

National American University Holdings, Inc owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for National American University Holdngs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National American University Holdngs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.