Nano (NANO) Market Cap Hits $144.54 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00009419 BTC on major exchanges including Nanex, Mercatox, CoinEx and OKEx. Nano has a total market capitalization of $144.54 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Nanex, Koinex, RightBTC, HitBTC, Gate.io, CoinEx, Coindeal, Binance, Mercatox, OKEx, CoinFalcon, Bitinka and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

