Murgitroyd Group (LON:MUR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $617.24

Murgitroyd Group PLC (LON:MUR) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $617.24 and traded as high as $604.00. Murgitroyd Group shares last traded at $604.00, with a volume of 180 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 616.02. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 million and a P/E ratio of 20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Murgitroyd Group Company Profile (LON:MUR)

Murgitroyd Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property advisory services. The company's intellectual property services include filing, prosecuting, litigating, licensing, assigning, and renewing patents, trademarks, and designs to third party customers, as well as recharged disbursements.

