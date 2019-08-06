Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Mueller Water Products has a payout ratio of 38.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Shares of MWA opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.96 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 6,700 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $63,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,118.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $91,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MWA. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

