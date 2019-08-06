Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Mosaic updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.10-1.50 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.10-1.50 EPS.
NYSE:MOS traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,280,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,223. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $37.37.
In other Mosaic news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke acquired 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,330.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Clint Freeland acquired 4,250 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,339 shares of company stock worth $414,182 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Mosaic
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.
