Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Mosaic updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.10-1.50 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.10-1.50 EPS.

NYSE:MOS traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,280,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,223. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $37.37.

In other Mosaic news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke acquired 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,330.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Clint Freeland acquired 4,250 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,339 shares of company stock worth $414,182 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mosaic from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mosaic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

