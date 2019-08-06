Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) a $450.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 target price on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Netflix from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $390.47.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,534,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,169,382. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $352.01. Netflix has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $386.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 115.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total value of $20,030,596.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,030,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,862 shares of company stock worth $56,966,404. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.