Morgan Stanley Analysts Give GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) a $5.00 Price Target

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) received a $5.00 price objective from Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GoPro in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Get GoPro alerts:

NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 380,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a market cap of $658.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.49. GoPro has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $292.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.29 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 8,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $53,870.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,935.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sandor Barna sold 21,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $162,098.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,280.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,830,020 shares of company stock worth $17,281,969. Company insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,452 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in GoPro by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,420,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 20,463 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in GoPro by 368.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 37,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in GoPro by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.