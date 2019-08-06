Monster Beverage (MNST) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. ValuEngine lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $1,579,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,273.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 394,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $24,283,518.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 443,103 shares of company stock valued at $27,415,776 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

