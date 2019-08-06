Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) Given a $15.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) received a $15.00 price objective from stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNR. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

NYSE:MNR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 894,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,481,553.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,579 shares of company stock worth $22,034 over the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1,279.3% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,977,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,764 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the first quarter worth $9,434,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 466,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 238,797 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 162,120 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

