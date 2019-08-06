Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) price target on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,975 ($25.81) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,980 ($25.87).

Shares of Mondi stock opened at GBX 1,588.50 ($20.76) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion and a PE ratio of 9.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,762.67. Mondi has a 1 year low of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,250 ($29.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of €0.27 ($0.32) per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

