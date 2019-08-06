Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Reduced by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,367.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $55.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

