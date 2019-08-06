Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.5-35.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.48 million.Model N also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.16-0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.86.

MODN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.80. 150,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,057. The firm has a market cap of $705.14 million, a PE ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.56. Model N has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 56.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Barter sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $151,705.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,933.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $74,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,063.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,833 shares of company stock valued at $467,895. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

