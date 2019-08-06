Mobile Mini (MINI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mobile Mini (NASDAQ: MINI):

8/6/2019 – Mobile Mini was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/31/2019 – Mobile Mini was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/27/2019 – Mobile Mini was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2019 – Mobile Mini had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Mobile Mini was given a new $41.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Mobile Mini was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/13/2019 – Mobile Mini was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/9/2019 – Mobile Mini was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/25/2019 – Mobile Mini was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of Mobile Mini stock opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. Mobile Mini Inc has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.07.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Mobile Mini had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $150.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

