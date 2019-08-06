Mizuho Analysts Give Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) a $46.00 Price Target

Mizuho set a $46.00 price target on Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.39.

STX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.71. 250,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.96. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.70. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $57.20.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 72.07%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.28%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,180,150 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

