Mizuho Analysts Give Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) a $77.00 Price Target

Mizuho set a $77.00 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AERI. Canaccord Genuity set a $56.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.50.
Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,590. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.96. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,344,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,887,000 after purchasing an additional 161,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,340,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 810,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after purchasing an additional 240,322 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 604,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 538,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
