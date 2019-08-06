Mizuho Analysts Give Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) a $77.00 Price Target

Mizuho set a $77.00 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AERI. Canaccord Genuity set a $56.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,590. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.96. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.13. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 684.56% and a negative return on equity of 93.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,344,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,887,000 after purchasing an additional 161,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,340,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 810,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after purchasing an additional 240,322 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 604,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 538,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

