Mixin One Day Volume Reaches $593,089.00 (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $100.25 million and approximately $593,089.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin token can now be purchased for $220.29 or 0.01924653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000251 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008729 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

