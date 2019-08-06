MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.72

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and traded as low as $18.35. MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR shares last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 9,257 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.71.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings. It also operates outlets and other retail facilities; offers services for various needs of condominiums, custom-built housing, purchase and sales, leasing, brokerage areas, renovations, and management; and develops office building, residential, commercial facility, and other real estate properties.

