Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NYSE MG traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, hitting $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 214,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,226. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.84. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $459.83 million, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $200.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Mistras Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Nicholas Debenedictis acquired 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $28,079.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $748,638.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan H. Wolk acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $34,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,824. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,041 shares of company stock valued at $359,206. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mistras Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its position in Mistras Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 80,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mistras Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Mistras Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

